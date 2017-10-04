Buildings evacuated in Trois-Rivieres, Que. due to suspicious objects

TROIS-RIVIERES, Que. — Police say several downtown buildings in Trois-Rivieres, Que., have been evacuated due to the presence of suspicious objects.

A security perimeter has been erected around the area where a suitcase was found.

Police have also cordoned off a second area around a building housing Radio-Canada's offices after a suspicious bag was spotted.

Firefighters are on site and Quebec provincial police have been called in to help the local officers.

Police are working to determine the nature of the objects and whether they were left there intentionally.