Conservatives to call for Canada to join U.S. ballistic missile defence shield

OTTAWA — Federal Conservatives are expected to call today for the Trudeau government to start talks with the U.S. about joining its ballistic-missile shield, citing fears of an attack by North Korea.

The demand will end months of ambiguity from the Tories, who demurred when asked their own position after failing to embrace ballistic missile defence during their own decade in power under Stephen Harper.

It also comes a few weeks after a senior Canadian military officer revealed that official U.S. policy says the American military will not defend Canada in the event of a missile attack.

Some have worried that Canada could be caught in the middle of a conflict between the U.S. and North Korea, which has been showing off its growing nuclear and missile arsenal.

The U.S. invited Canada to join its continental missile-shield system more than a decade ago, but then-prime minister Paul Martin opted against it in 2005 following an extremely divisive national debate.