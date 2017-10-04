Five stories in the news for today, Oct. 4

Five stories in the news for Wednesday, Oct. 4

EDMONTON ATTACK SUSPECT ORDERED TO LEAVE U.S.

American authorities say a Somali refugee accused of attacking a police officer and running down four pedestrians in Edmonton was ordered removed from the country in 2011 by an immigration judge. They say Abdulahi Hasan Sharif was ordered sent back to Somalia on Sept. 22, 2011, but he didn't report for departure on Jan. 24, 2012, and efforts to find him were not successful. Sharif faces 11 charges in connection with the Edmonton incident.

FOURTH CANADIAN CONFIRMED DEAD IN LAS VEGAS SHOOTING

An Alberta model with two young sons and a restaurant employee about to be promoted to manager are among the four Canadians confirmed dead in Sunday's mass shooting in Las Vegas. Tara Roe was 34 and lived in Okotoks. Her family has issued a statement saying they were devastated by "this unthinkable tragedy." Calla Medig, who grew up in Jasper, Alta., was also shot and killed in the attack. Medig had taken time Her boss at Moxie's restaurant in west Edmonton says Medig was due to be promoted on Thursday.

PM TRUDEAU TO VISIT U.S. AND MEXICO.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will visit Washington and Mexico City next week amid early signs of turbulence in the NAFTA negotiations. He will meet with U.S. President Donald Trump, then with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto. Canadian officials say the trip was not specifically designed around NAFTA and began with an invitation to a women-in-business summit in Washington, coupled with Trudeau's long-standing plan to visit Mexico. But trade will come up, they said.

MORNEAU: CHANGES TO TAX PLAN REQUIRED

Finance Minister Bill Morneau says changes will be necessary to the government's contentious tax reforms. He says the government will review the feedback it received during a 75-day consultation period and will respond with changes to meets a goal of making sure the tax system is fair and encourages investment. The proposals have faced a flurry of complaints from tech entrepreneurs, to doctors, to tax professionals, to provincial leaders, to backbench Liberal MPs.

EX-PRESIDENT BILL CLINTON IN MONTREAL TODAY

Former U.S. president Bill Clinton continues his visit to Canada today with a stop in Montreal. He will take part in a conversation with former prime minister Jean Chretien on the state of the Canada-U.S. relationship sponsored by the Canadian American Business Council. Clinton was in Toronto on Tuesday night where he accepted an honorary doctorate from Nova Scotia's St. Francis Xavier University.

ALSO IN THE NEWS TODAY:

— Trial continues in Ottawa for Basil Borutski, charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of three women in 2015.

— Criminal trial in Ottawa of Ali Omar Ader, charged in kidnapping of journalist Amanda Lindhout.

— Sears Canada appears in a Toronto court to seek an extension for creditor protection and permission to close 11 more stores.

— Alberta Justice Minister Kathleen Ganley is scheduled to release a draft plan on how the province plans to deal with legal marijuana.

— The Manitoba legislature will reconvene following the summer break.

— Nova Scotia Auditor General Michael Pickup holds a news conference to discuss his financial audit work.

— Acadia University will raise the Grand Council Flag of the Mi'kmaq Nation where it will fly permanently above University Hall.

— Sophie Gregoire Trudeau takes part in a discussion in Ottawa on gender inequality.