Man, 18, arrested after allegedly bringing imitation firearm to former high school

Hamilton police say an 18-year-old man has been arrested after he was seen on a school bus carrying what people thought was a firearm.

They say the former student got off the bus at his former high school, and the school was immediately put in lockdown.

Police say the school was cleared, and the former student was found off school property and arrested.

They say he had an imitation firearm with him when he was arrested.

There's no word on whether he's facing charges.