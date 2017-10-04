Passengers, crew unhurt after plane hits deer in northern Alberta

CONKLIN, Alta. — Mounties say no one was hurt when a plane hit two deer while landing on the runway at a small airstrip in northern Alberta.

Wood Buffalo RCMP say there were 43 passengers and four crew members aboard the Sunwest Dash 8 flight on Tuesday.

As it landed at the airstrip near Conklin, Alta., two deer jumped out in front of the aircraft, striking the propeller.

The Transportation Safety Board has been contacted and Sunwest will be assessing the damage to the aircraft.

Sunwest is a charter aviation company based out of Calgary.