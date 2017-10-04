Quebec government to review format of controversial systemic racism consultations

Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard says his government will review the format for province-wide consultations on systemic racism.

Couillard had previously refused to question the process but changed his mind after weeks of criticism from all sides.

Opposition parties have said the process amounts to putting Quebecers on trial and called on the government to instead take concrete measures to help minorities.

Yesterday, two members of Couillard's Liberal party questioned whether the consultations may have played a role in the party's defeat in a Quebec City byelection earlier this week.

Michel Matte and Patrick Huot suggested voters in Louis-Hebert didn't like being painted as racists.