Skeletal remains believed to be from former N.B. tuberculosis hospital
A
A
Share via Email
SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Skeletal remains have been discovered on the grounds of an old tuberculosis hospital in Saint John, N.B.
Saint John police Insp. Tanya LeBlanc says the bones were discovered during digging at the old Willett Foods property in the city's east end on Monday.
She says due to the bones' condition, it is believed the remains are connected to the Saint John Tuberculosis Hospital previously situated on the property.
LeBlanc, who works with the force's Criminal Investigation Division, says an anthropologist will be used to confirm the bones' age.
She says once that information is verified through the coroner's office, arrangements will be made for a dignified reburial.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Calgary school trustee candidate condemned for Edmonton attack comments: 'You are finished'
-
Halifax brewery program changing the 'white guy' face of craft beer one batch at a time
-
Eleven people charged with trafficking cocaine and pills: Nova Scotia police
-
Police in Nova Scotia on scene of barricaded person inside home