Skeletal remains believed to be from former N.B. tuberculosis hospital

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Skeletal remains have been discovered on the grounds of an old tuberculosis hospital in Saint John, N.B.

Saint John police Insp. Tanya LeBlanc says the bones were discovered during digging at the old Willett Foods property in the city's east end on Monday.

She says due to the bones' condition, it is believed the remains are connected to the Saint John Tuberculosis Hospital previously situated on the property.

LeBlanc, who works with the force's Criminal Investigation Division, says an anthropologist will be used to confirm the bones' age.