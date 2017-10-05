A by-the-numbers look at the federal government's problem-plagued payroll system

OTTAWA — The federal government's payroll system has left thousands of civil servants underpaid, overpaid or not paid at all. Treasury Board President Scott Brison and Public Services Minister Carla Qualtrough spoke about the system Thursday after the release of a federally ordered review on the rollout of the Phoenix system. Here are some numbers from the report and the two cabinet ministers.

8.9 million: Approximate number of annual pay transactions the federal government handles each year

300,000: Number of public servants that the federal government has to pay on a regular basis

$17 billion: Total value of payments processed by federal pay systems.

$78 million: Amount that Phoenix was supposed to saved in its first year of operation

2: New temporary pay processing centres that the federal government is opening

357,000: Approximate number of problematic pay transactions that have to be resolved