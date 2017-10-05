Corrective to Oct. 2 stories on Las Vegas shooting victim from Canada
In stories that moved Oct. 2, The Canadian Press erroneously reported that Alberta woman Jessica Klymchuk, one of four Canadian victims in the Las Vegas shooting, was 28. In fact, she was 34.
