Driver dead, two others injured, in Ottawa collision
OTTAWA — One person was killed and two others were injured in a three-car collision southeast of Ottawa on Wednesday evening.
Ottawa police say the crash occurred shortly before 8 p.m. (on Boundary Road at Highway 417)
A 50-year-old man suffered critical injuries and died in hospital early this morning.
A 40-year-old man suffered a head injury and a 42-year-old woman suffered minor injuries and was released.
Police say several people had stopped at the scene but left before being identified or speaking to officers.
Investigators are asking those witnesses to come forward. (CFRA)
