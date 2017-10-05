TransCanada says it's cancelling Energy East, Eastern Mainline pipeline projects

CALGARY — TransCanada says it's cancelling plans for the Energy East pipeline and Eastern Mainline projects.

The Calgary-based company said previously that it was suspending its efforts to get regulatory approvals for the mega projects.

Energy East was conceived as a way to ship Alberta oilsands production as far east as Saint John, New Brunswick.

TransCanada says it will inform the National Energy Board that it will no longer be proceeding with its applications for both pipelines.

It's also going to withdraw from a Quebec environmental review.