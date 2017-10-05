No security breach from hidden cameras found in Collingwood, Ont., school: OPP

COLLINGWOOD, Ont. — Provincial police say they've found no evidence that hidden cameras in a rooms at a central Ontario high school were used for any purpose other than security.

Late last year, a routine health and safety inspection discovered cameras had been installed in some of the music classrooms at Collingwood Collegiate Institute without school board knowledge or approval.

Investigators seized eight video cameras, six of which were disguised as smoke detectors, and a hard drive recording system from the Simcoe County District School Board.

OPP say the two undisguised cameras were disconnected and had not been utilized for several years, while the disguised cameras were recording to a hard drive which overwrote itself every three months.

Video recordings from the hard drive covered the period of April 8, 2016 to June 2, 2016, and investigators say none of the video obtained showed any evidence of privacy violations.

But police note some students performed costume changes in the room in the belief that it was considered a private change area and say none of the current and former students they interviewed was aware of the disguised cameras.