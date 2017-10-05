OPP charge 2 motorists with stunt driving in Perth County
WEST PERTH, Ont. — Provincial police say two motorists are facing stunt driving-related charges arising from incidents in Perth County, Ont.
They say one driver was pulled over in Perth East after allegedly being clocked at 121 km/h in a 60 zone.
A 35-year-old Brantford, Ont., man is charged with racing a motor vehicle.
In a similar incident in West Perth, police allege a driver was travelling at 170 km/h in an 80 zone.
A 33-year-old Welland, Ont., man is charged with stunt driving.
OPP say both men had their driver's licence suspended and their vehicles were impounded.
