Quebec solidaire, Option nationale hope to merge in advance of 2018 election

QUEBEC — Two small, left-leaning Quebec sovereigntist political parties have reached an agreement to join forces ahead of next year's provincial election.

The deal between Quebec solidaire and Option nationale will be made official later today, but must be endorsed by the membership of both parties in the coming months.

Quebec solidaire holds three seats in the 125-member Quebec legislature, while Option nationale holds none.

Option nationale was formed in 2011 by former Parti Quebecois member Jean-Martin Aussant after he felt the PQ was dragging its feet on the sovereignty question.

Parti Quebecois Leader Jean-Francois Lisee brushed off the importance of the impending merger, noting Option national garnered less than one per cent of the vote.

The PQ were rebuffed by Quebec solidaire when they attempted to forge an electoral alliance earlier this year.