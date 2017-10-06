Edmonton man wearing earbuds dead after walking into path of transit train
EDMONTON — An Edmonton man is dead after he walked into the path of a transit train.
Police say the 22-year-old man was wearing earbuds just before noon Friday morning when he was struck by the train as he walked across the tracks at a marked pedestrian crossing.
Sgt. Rick Evans says the man had stopped for an eastbound train to pass, but didn't hear the westbound train and walked into its path.
Police continue to investigate.
His name was not released.
