Eight stories in the news for today, Oct. 6

Eight stories in the news for Friday, Oct. 6

———

FEDS SET TO ANNOUNCE 60'S SCOOP SETTLEMENT

The federal government is poised to announce a settlement with the Indigenous survivors of the 60's scoop. The Canadian Press has learned hundreds of millions of dollars will be paid to roughly 20-thousand survivors, who say they were robbed of their cultural identities by being placed with non-aboriginal families. Sources say each claimant will get between 25 and 50-thousand dollars and the government will pay their legal fees.

———

NEW U.S. DUTIES ON BOMBARDIER EXPECTED TODAY

The U.S. Department of Commerce is expected to hit Bombardier with preliminary anti-dumping duties today. This follows last week's decision to impose nearly 220 per cent preliminary countervailing tariffs on the Montreal-based company's CSeries jets once deliveries to Delta Air Lines begin next year. Bombardier has said it wouldn't be shocked if the U.S. piles on by announcing another "absurd" duty.

———

NEW BRUNSWICK LAMENTS END OF ENERGY EAST

Political and business leaders in Saint John, N.B. are mourning the end of the Energy East Pipeline project. Trans-Canada Corp. announced Thursday that it is abandoning the $15.7 billion project. Saint John Mayor Don Darling says it's disappointing and an economic blow to his city. TransCanada said it was cancelling the project due to "substantial uncertainty" caused by a regulatory panel's decision to include emissions in its assessment of the project.

———

LATEST JOBS NUMBERS OUT TODAY

Statistics Canada releases the latest unemployment numbers today for September. The August numbers showed the labour market had posted its ninth-straight month of job gains — the longest monthly growth streak since before the financial crisis nine years ago. The August increase of 22,200 jobs helped nudge the unemployment rate down from 6.3 per cent in July to a nine-year low of 6.2.

———

COMPANY SHELVES VIDEO GAME DEEMED RACIST

The Markham, Ont., developer of a video game denounced as racist says the product will not be released as planned. The game, called "Dirty Chinese Restaurant," features players chasing cats and dogs with a cleaver, scavenging for ingredients and dodging immigration officials. Big-O-Tree Games says it changed its mind after "careful consideration" and listening to public opinion. The company also offered a "sincere and formal apology" to the Chinese community.

———

CANADIAN FATALLY SHOT IN BELIZE

Police in Belize say they're investigating the fatal shooting of a Canadian man. Police spokesman Raphael Martinez says Gabriel Bochnia was shot Wednesday as he and his wife and their three children returned to their home in the Corozal area. Martinez says as Bochnia, 38, was shot as got out of his vehicle to open a gate and died in hospital. Martiniez says Bochnia's wife and children were not injured and the attacker fled the scene.

———

INUIT LEADERS IRATE OVER EUROPEAN SATELLITE

The European Space Agency's plans to launch a satellite next week isn't going over well with Inuit leaders and hunters in northern Canada. They're worried that the satellite will drop a rocket stage likely to contain highly toxic fuel in some of the most ecologically sensitive waters of the Arctic. The satellite is an environmental probe designed to monitor trace gases in the atmosphere.

———

SASKATCHEWAN CHILD FINDS RARE FOSSIL

A six-year-old Saskatchewan girl looking for meteorite fragments stumbled on to an even bigger find. Lily Ganshorn was out with her dad near Lake Diefenbaker in August when she spotted a big shale rock. When they broke it open, it shimmered. They contacted experts at the University of Saskatchewan who say the find is an ammonite — a shelled creature related to a modern day squid or octopus.

———

ALSO IN THE NEWS TODAY:

— Ottawa trial continues for Basil Borutski, charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of three women in 2015.

— Ottawa trial also continues for Ali Omar Ader, charged in kidnapping of journalist Amanda Lindhout.

— Newly-elected federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh addresses the CUPE convention in Toronto.

— A funding announcement will be made about high-speed internet service for Canadians in rural and remote areas.

— Human rights advocates hold a news conference in Ottawa to discuss the human rights and political crisis in Burundi.