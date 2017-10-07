NL police issue warning about man accused in Halifax sleep-watching case

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Police in Newfoundland have issued a public advisory about a man who was once accused in a Nova Scotia sleep-watching case that startled many residents of a Halifax neighbourhood.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says it has reason to believe Barry Edward Sinclair will commit "a serious personal injury offence against a woman" based on his previous criminal history.

Sinclair was released from custody in February following a five-year prison sentence, and now lives in St. John's, N.L.

He was convicted in 2012 of breaking into a woman's house in Halifax's south end, and was acquitted on another break-and-enter charge as well as five counts of voyeurism.

Police say Sinclair was placed under an interim court order prior to his release, which contains several conditions "meant to ensure public safety."