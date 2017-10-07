One person dead after truck his tree, catches on fire in Norfolk County
NORFOLK COUNTY, Ont. — Provincial police say one person is dead after a pickup truck collided with a tree and caught fire in Charlotteville, Ont., early Saturday morning.
Police say a pickup truck was travelling on a rural road in Norfolk County when it left the roadway and entered a ditch, colliding with a tree and catching on fire.
They say firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, but emergency personnel found a deceased person inside the truck.
Police haven't released the name of the deceased.
An investigation is ongoing.
