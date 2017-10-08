More than 100 patients transferred to newly-opened Montreal superhospital
Montreal's new French-language superhospital opened its doors this morning with the arrival of 113 patients from an adjoining facility.
The transfer operation saw patients moved from Saint-Luc hospital to the newly-built Centre hospitalier de l'Universite de Montreal, or CHUM.
More than 600 volunteers and medical professionals were on hand to help with the move and a special passageway was erected between the two institutions to facilitate the transfer.
The transfer took just over three hours and a hospital spokesperson said all the patients arrived in good shape.
Saint-Luc is the first of three hospitals to be incorporated into the new hospital.
Hotel-Dieu's transfer is scheduled for Nov. 5 and Notre-Dame's for Nov. 26.
