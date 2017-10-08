Two more staffers quit troubled National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls

Two more staff members have left the National Inquiry Into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, just a day after the inquiry named a new executive director.

According to a public statement released late Saturday by chief commissioner Marion Buller, director of research Aimeé Craft and lead commission counsel Susan Vella are no longer with the inquiry. The departures were announced after the inquiry posted an announcement on social media late Friday saying that Debbie Reid had been named the inquiry’s new executive director.

The loss of the two senior staffers are part of a series of high profile resignations the inquiry has faced in the last thirteen months. Those departures include Michele Moreau, who resigned as executive director in June and inquiry commissioner Marilyn Poitras, a Metis lawyer from Saskatchewan, who resigned in July.

Vella’s departure is effective immediately. Buller’s statement expressed confidence in the current legal team, and said they would carry on the work until a replacement could be named.

The inquiry has faced criticism in recent months from victims’ families who said they were not being adequately consulted about the shape of the inquiry.

“With Debbie having just begun her work, the Commissioners are working with her to see what changes to the organizational structure — including the research and legal functions — could help us to streamline the work of th Inquiry as we remain focused on delivering on our promises to survivors, families and our communities,” read Buller’s Saturday statement.

Reid is from the Skownan First Nation in Manitoba. She was a special adviser to Assembly of First Nations national chief Phil Fontaine when he held the job and has also worked for the federal government.