Olympic boxing medallist Shawn O'Sullivan missing north of Toronto

NEWMARKET, Ont. — Police in York Region, north of Toronto, say former Canadian Olympic boxer Shawn O'Sullivan has gone missing.

Investigators describe the 55-year-old O'Sullivan as "vulnerable" and that he was reported missing just before 5:30 p.m. on Monday.

Police say O'Sullivan had walked away from a residence at about noon and is not familiar with the area and may appear frightened and confused.

O’Sullivan, who was born in Toronto and raised in Belleville, Ont., is described as five-foot-five with short grey hair and wearing a dark blue jacket, jeans and brown work boots