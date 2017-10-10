NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh campaigns in Quebec riding ahead of federal byelection

ALMA, Que. — NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is in Quebec's Saguenay region today ahead of a federal byelection later this month.

The trip to the region about 260 kilometres north of Quebec City is Singh's first to the province outside of Montreal.

Singh has a busy day planned, including going door-to-door with his candidate Gisele Dallaire, a press conference and blueberry pie tasting.

Other federal party leaders are expected to visit the Quebec riding in the coming days: Bloc Quebecois Leader Martine Ouellet and Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer will visit the riding later this week while Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected sometime next week.

The Lac-Saint-Jean riding was held by former Conservative Denis Lebel, who finished ahead of Dallaire in 2015.

Voters will also go to the polls in Alberta to replace former Conservative interim leader Rona Ambrose in Sturgeon River-Parkland.