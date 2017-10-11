If NAFTA gets terminated, ‘that’ll be fine,’ Trump tells Trudeau in Oval Office meeting



WASHINGTON—U.S. President Donald Trump sent more vague signals on the North American Free Trade Agreement before a meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday.

Speaking beside Trudeau in the Oval Office, Trump hailed their “great personal relationship” but was noncommittal in response to every question about NAFTA.

“We’ll see what happens. It’s possible we won’t be able to make a deal and it’s possible that we will,” Trump said.

He proceeded to waver between mild professions of optimism and another mention of his comfort with the possibility that the agreement will be terminated.

“We have a great personal relationship, and we have a relationship now as two countries I think that’s as close as ever. But we’ll see if we can do the kind of changes that we need. We have to protect our workers, and in all fairness, the prime minister wants to protect Canada and his people also. So we’ll see what happens with NAFTA. But I’ve been opposed to NAFTA for a long time in terms of the fairness of NAFTA. I said we’ll renegotiate.

“And I think Justin understands that if we can’t make a deal, it’ll be terminated, and that’ll be fine,” he said. “They’re going to do well, we’re going to do well. But maybe that won’t be necessary. But it has to be fair to both countries.”

Trump has long expressed a preference for two-way deals rather than multi-way deals. On Wednesday, he again floated the possibility that Mexico could be dumped from the three-country pact.

“It’s possible we won’t be able to reach a deal with one or the other,” he said. “But in the meantime we’ll make a deal with one. But I think we have a chance to do something very creative that’s good for Canada, Mexico and the United States.”

As usual, Canada may be overshadowed by Trump’s other remarks. In the same exchange with reporters, he excoriated NBC News for reporting that he had sought to massive increase the U.S. nuclear arsenal and declared, “It is frankly disgusting the press is able to write whatever it wants to write.”

Prior to his trip to the White House, Trudeau discussed the trade relationship with an important group of members of Congress.

Trudeau reminded the House Ways and Means Committee that Canada is a bigger export customer for the United States than China, Japan and the United Kingdom combined, as the fourth round NAFTA talks kicked off in a suburb nearby.

Their job, Trudeau said, is to make that crucial trade “easier.”

Foreign leaders do not usually speak to House committees. Trudeau, however, has made a concerted effort in the Trump era to build alliances with American politicians other than the unpredictable president — a kind of protection against Trump’s protectionism.

The committee, which has responsibility for taxes and tariffs, would play a significant role in getting Congress to approve any new NAFTA deal or in attempting to thwart Trump from terminating the deal. There is growing concern among business groups and trade experts that Trump’s protectionist proposals could cause the talks to collapse.

Trudeau called the committee “extremely important” to Canada.

More than 30 of the committee’s 39 members were in attendance. Trudeau, greeted with polite applause, was seated next to Republican Rep. Kevin Brady, the committee chairman, who has called NAFTA “extremely beneficial to the United States” and Wednesday said he wants to turn it into a model for future agreements. Trump, conversely, has called it a “disaster” and the “worst trade deal ever made,” and he again threatened to terminate the deal in an interview published Tuesday.

“We have to provide certainty for trade and investment to succeed,” Brady said in brief opening remarks.

The lawmakers did some advocating of their own.

Brady said he wanted better Canadian protection for American intellectual property and more access for the U.S. dairy industry to Canada’s tightly restricted domestic market. The top Democrat on the committee, Massachusetts Rep. Richard Neal, pushed for greater access to Canada for American cultural industries.

After the meeting, Michigan Democratic Rep. Sander Levin said Trudeau had pushed back on the dairy issue during the 55-minute closed-door portion of the meeting, explaining why Canada wants to maintain its “present structure,” known as supply management.

Trudeau was flanked by Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland and Ambassador David MacNaughton. He departed after an hour, telling reporters the session “went very well.”

As Trudeau met behind closed doors with Trump, his predecessor, former Conservative prime minister Stephen Harper, spoke in favour of NAFTA on a panel at a Washington law office, saying it had been a boon to all three countries.

The issues the U.S. has raised about Canada in particular, Harper argued, were largely insignificant.

“What is the American problem with this? I don’t really know,” Harper said.

Harper said, though, that he thinks Trump is not merely bluffing when he threatens to terminate the agreement. He said Trump’s anti-NAFTA statements, including those on Twitter, should not be dismissed as unimportant — since they will affect the kind of agreement Trump is ultimately able to accept.