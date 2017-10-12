'Brodsky/Baryshnikov' to make Canadian premiere in Toronto

TORONTO — A solo theatrical performance featuring ballet star Mikhail Baryshnikov will make its Canadian premiere in Toronto in January.

Producers say "Brodsky/Baryshnikov" will run Jan. 24-27 at the Winter Garden Theatre.

The stage show is based on the poems of Nobel laureate Joseph Brodsky, Baryshnikov's longtime friend.

Baryshnikov recites the poems in Russian, Brodsky's mother tongue.