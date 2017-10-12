Calgary Humane Society looking for whoever threw injured puppy into dumpster
CALGARY — Peace officers with the Calgary Humane Society are asking for the public's help to track down whoever tossed a badly injured puppy into a garbage dumpster in the city.
The female, mixed breed puppy was found alive but in severe medical stress and was later euthanized.
The humane society says the dog may have been suffering in the dumpster for as long as 48 hours.
Brad Nichols, senior manager of animal cruelty investigations, calls it a "callous, criminal act" and says the animal deserves justice.
The dog is described as a possible cross between a Labrador and an Australian cattle dog, was about eight to 10 weeks in age and was white with faint grey spots.
