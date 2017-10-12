Ex-Mulroney spokesman back on Quebec TV after joke about hunting separatists

MONTREAL — The former spokesman for Brian Mulroney who was suspended from a TV show after joking on air about hunting Quebec separatists returned to his job Thursday.

Luc Lavoie rejoined the other pundits on a daily politics show about a week after being yanked.

His joke triggered a complaint to police, who concluded after a short investigation Lavoie didn't commit any crime.

Lavoie made the crack on Quebecor-owned TVA while discussing petitions tabled in the provincial legislature that were for and against the legalization of squirrel hunting.

"We could take our guns like Americans, and shoot at squirrels ... actually, I would have liked to be able to hunt the separatists, but it looks like it's not possible,'' he said with a chuckle on the television show "La Joute."

His comments were roundly derided, with Parti Quebecois Leader Jean-Francois Lisee among the critics.

Quebecor spokeswoman Veronique Mercier said Lavoie returned to the show after meeting with company management.