Five stories in the news for today, Oct. 12

Five stories in the news for Thursday, Oct. 12

———

PRIME MINISTER TRUDEAU TURNS ATTENTION TO MEXICO

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is leaving one country whose political leaders are mixed about saving NAFTA and is on his way to another where officials are uneasy about the fate of the trade deal. Trudeau goes to Mexico today following a series of meetings in Washington, D.C., largely focused on saving the trilateral trade pact.

———

FEDS SCRAP MEMO ON EMPLOYEE-DISCOUNT TAX

The federal government has instructed the Canada Revenue Agency to remove a controversial tax policy interpretation that would have seen employees taxed for discounts they get at work. To quiet a growing controversy, National Revenue Minister Diane Lebouthillier has directed the CRA to remove from its website the new wording at the heart of the debate — at least until the change has been reviewed.

———

CANADA, U.K. PUSHING FIR GLOBAL COAL CUTS

Canada is joining forces with the United Kingdom to push for a global crackdown on unabated coal-fired electricity. Eliminating, or at least reducing, the world's reliance on coal is a critical step in the Paris climate change accord's efforts to prevent the planet from warming more than two degrees Celsius over with pre-industrial times. Environment Minister Catherine McKenna is on a two-day trip to the U.K. and Ireland this week, pushing Canada as a global leader on climate change action.

———

ALBERTA TO BAN YOUTHS FROM TANNING BEDS ON JAN. 1

After years of lobbying by health groups Alberta is finally moving to ban young people from using indoor tanning beds over growing fears about skin cancer. The government says youths under 18 will not be allowed to use ultraviolet tanning machines starting on Jan. 1. Businesses will also be prohibited from advertising such machines to minors and must post signs about the age restrictions and the dangers of UV tanning.

———

GOOGLE STREET VIEW REACHES REMOTE CORNER OF CANADA

Google Street View has now gone to the ends of the earth. As part of a deal with Parks Canada, the internet giant is now showcasing Street View images of one of the remotest places on the planet — Quttinirpaaq National Park on the northern tip of Ellesmere Island. Parks Canada staff were trained in the use of Google trekker cameras and spent July 2016 carrying them around the park as part of their regular work.

———

ALSO IN THE NEWS TODAY:

— Finance Minister Bill Morneau will attend a G20 meeting at the International Monetary Fund Building in Washington, D.C.

— Statistics Canada will release the new housing price index for August.

— Drug store chain The Jean Coutu Group will release its second-quarter results.

— Leadership candidates for the United Conservative Party hold a debate in Fort McMurray, Alta.

— Closing arguments begin in Montreal in the murder case of Randy Tshilumba, accused of killing a young female store clerk in 2016.

— In Winnipeg, children's magician Daniel Kamenicky will be sentenced on child pornography charges.

— The federal and Manitoba governments will announce infrastructure for flood mitigation.