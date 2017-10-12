Niagara man accused of sending threatening emails to Hamilton council
HAMILTON — Police say a man is charged after allegedly making threats against members of Hamilton city council.
Investigators say a city councillor received several emails that were threatening in nature over a two-week period.
Hamilton police say a 36-year-old man from Niagara region was arrested on Thursday and charged with criminal harassment.
Police are asking anyone with information about the case to contact investigators.
