Police called in to dispose of Second World War shells from museum
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — A couple of war-time shells set off some jitters at a Newfoundland museum amid concerns they may still be live.
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says they got the unusual call from The Rooms Museum in St. John's on Wednesday.
They say there were concerns two shells from the Second World War could go off.
An explosive disposal unit was brought in to help with the removal of the shells.
Police say they were taken away and disposed of.
