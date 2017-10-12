Police rescue 70 dogs at suspected puppy mill northeast of Montreal

SAINT-GABRIEL-DE-BRANDON, Que. — Quebec provincial police and animal welfare authorities say they've seized 70 dogs inside a private home believed to be a puppy mill.

Authorities say four dead dogs were also found in the basement of the home in St-Gabriel-de-Brandon, about 120 kilometres northeast of Montreal.

Sgt. Eloise Cossette says police began a fraud investigation after the province's order of veterinarians complained that vaccination certificates dog owners had received when purchasing their pets appeared to be falsified.

She says when police arrived at the home on Wednesday to arrest a 44-year-old woman, they found dogs on every floor of the house.

Cossette says officers were confronted with a tremendous stench and found dogs in cages and even in the bathtub.

Animal welfare groups have since transferred the dogs to a secure location to receive medical treatment.