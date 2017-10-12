News / Canada

Several crew members injured in training accident on board Labrador ferry

NAIN, N.L. — Marine authorities are investigating a training accident on board a Labrador ferry that injured several crew members.

Nunatsiavut Marine says one person was airlifted to hospital in St. John's, N.L., after the mishap involving a mandatory lifeboat drill on the Northern Ranger ferry in Nain.

Three other crew were treated at a clinic in Nain and are now back on board the ship.

Nunatsiavut Marine, which operates the ferry under a provincial contract, says the incident happened while the lifeboat was being retrieved from the water.

It says a mechanism that secures the lifeboat released, throwing one crew member into the water while another suffered a cut to his head.

It says the Coast Guard cleared the vessel to continue its journey south to ports en route to Goose Bay.

