Man dies after falling five storeys from downtown Montreal building
Montreal's ambulance service says a 33-year-old man has died after falling five storeys in downtown Montreal.
Stephane Smith of Urgences Sante says the man was rappelling down a building as part of a demonstration.
Paramedics were called to the scene at about 10 a.m. but were unable to revive the man.
Two people were also taken to hospital to be treated for shock.
