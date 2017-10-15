Do your furry housemates need furniture? Here's what IKEA has to offer

If you’re tired of having Spot claim your favourite spot on the sofa and Fluffy has formed a bond with your TV console, help is here.

Ikea has introduced a new line of pet furniture and accessories that will have those in your fur menagerie sitting up and taking notice. To ensure the most alluring pieces, they hired Spanish designer Inmar Bermúdez to create their new line: Lurvig — which means hairy, or shaggy, in Swedish.

Bermúdez explains: “I share my life with three big dogs. While they all have very different personalities, they have five things in common: They love sleeping, eating, playing, exercising and being close to us.

“With that in mind, these behaviours were the first things we took into consideration when designing the Lurvig products . . . we wanted to design functional products that could fit into many homes at affordable prices.”

Lurvig pet bed or sofa

This design was pulled from an existing Ikea product. “We wanted to emulate one of Ikea’s most iconic product: the Klippan sofa,” says Bermúdez. “Much like a pullout sofa, customers can create an even larger sleeping space for their pets by folding out the seat cushion.” The cover is removable and machine washable.

Details: 68-by-70-by-30 cm; polyurethane foam cushion with polyester fabric; $59.99



Lurvig cat house

Another cosy and affordable cat house, it can sit on the floor or be inserted into a Kallax shelving unit. “When pet owners want to save space, they can simply open the zipper in the bottom and fold the product flat,” says Bermúdez.

While it can’t be washed or dry-cleaned, a more expensive model — the same-sized Lurvig cat/bed house, $24.99 — is machine washable.

Details: 33-by-38-by-33 cm; made of polyester; $6.99



Lurvig frame pet bed

This cute little frame pet bed is very versatile, available in two sizes for small and larger pets. “We know cats and dogs like to sleep and rest differently, so we created a bed frame that can be used in two different ways,” says Bermúdez. “First, as a cosy nook with medium-high walls allowing dogs to rest their heads on the frame. Second, pet owners can place the frame upside down to give curious animals a clear view in all directions.” The frame can be combined with a Lurvig cushion and wipes clean with a cloth.

Details: Large — 45-by-69-by-24 cm, with pad, $57. (Small version is also available.) Main base is fibreboard and particleboard, with acrylic paint.



Lurvig cat house on legs

This home can stand on its own four legs, you can hang it on the wall or it can be inserted into a Kallax shelving unit.

“With the cat house on legs, we wanted to offer a solution that is versatile for many different people, which is why we decided to add legs, but also offer the option to safely affix the unit to the wall,” says Bermúdez.

The home can also double as a side table — with kitty cozied up inside — and the option of putting a few keepsakes (photos of Fluffy, of course) on top. As well, there’s a scratching wall to help focus claw work. Add a Lurvig cushion and it’s a royal perch.

Details: 33-by-38-by-69 cm; made of fibreboard with solid beech legs; acrylic paint. $49.99

Lurvig travel bag

Fido, or Fluffy, can travel in style and not feel claustrophobic.

“The Lurvig travel bag has two windows: one at the top, so you can see how your cat is doing, and one on the short side so your cat can easily look out at its surroundings. When pet owners are travelling, this bag can be used as a bed/house,” Bermúdez explains.