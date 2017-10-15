Plane sustained minor damage after hitting drone near Quebec City: Garneau

QUEBEC — Canada's transport minister says he's relieved a commercial aircraft sustained only minor damage when it was hit by a drone near Quebec City's airport last week.

Marc Garneau says the incident occurred on Thursday when a Skyjet plane was struck as it approached the Jean Lesage airport.

The plane was able to land safely.

Garneau said in a news release that it's the first time a drone has hit a commercial aircraft in Canada.

He says flying drones near airports violates Transport Canada regulations and anyone who is found to have endangered the safety of an aircraft could face a $25,000 fine or prison time.