Canadian Forces instructor in Quebec charged with sex assault involving student
OTTAWA — An instructor with the Canadian Forces Leadership and Recruit School at a garrison near Montreal has been charged with sexual assault involving a student.
The Canadian Forces National Investigation Service laid charges against Master Cpl. Pierre Desrosiers in connection with allegations stemming from a December 2016 party at a restaurant in St-Jean-sur-Richelieu.
A Canadian Forces statement says four charges were laid on Friday: one of sexual assault, one of drunkenness and two of conduct to the prejudice of good order and discipline.
Desrosiers is described as a staff member at the school.
The Department of National Defence says a decision on whether to hold a court martial under the military justice system has not yet been made.
The military has committed to fighting sexual misconduct in their ranks in the wake of a damning report on the matter in April 2015.
