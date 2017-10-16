Low fuel a factor in 2016 Alberta helicopter crash that killed one, injured two

WHITECOURT, Alta. — A report says low fuel levels were a key factor in a helicopter crash that killed a woman and injured two other people northwest of Edmonton.

The crew of three were in a Bell Jet Ranger looking for mountain pine beetles when the helicopter collided with trees on Sept. 5, 2016.

The Transportation Safety Board says the pilot of the chopper decided to continue flying despite low fuel levels.

Investigators believe the engine cut out when air got into the fuel pump — the engine couldn't restart because the helicopter's automatic ignition system wasn't turned on.

The safety board says the helicopter's owner, Ridge Rotors, regularly allowed pilots to fly with low amounts of fuel and only used the automatic ignition during snowy conditions.

The report says since the crash near Whitecourt, the company has changed its operating procedures and pilot training.

"Ridge Rotors' practice of regularly operating helicopters with low fuel levels likely influenced the pilot's decision to continue the flight," the board said Monday in a release.

"If operators do not observe the minimum fuel quantities recommended in the flight manual, there is a risk that the helicopter will be operated at fuel levels conducive to engine power loss."

A 44-year-old woman who was a passenger on the chopper was killed and her colleague, a man, suffered minor injuries.

The female pilot had severe injuries, including a broken leg.

The helicopter was conducting aerial surveys for Alberta Agriculture and Forestry.

The safety board says the crash is another example of safety risks not being managed effectively.