NAFTA: U.S. demands end to supply management in Canadian dairy, poultry, eggs

ARLINGTON, United States — The United States has requested a complete end to Canada's supply management system for dairy, poultry, eggs and turkey within a decade.

Two sources tell The Canadian Press the request came last night at the NAFTA talks.

One says the request came with an initial phase-in period of five per cent more market access per year.

Both say the goal would be to end all quotas and tariffs within 10 years.

They say the Canadian government is calling the idea a non-starter.

The federal Liberal government has promised to maintain the protected system for supply-managed products like dairy, arguing that the U.S. maintains numerous support programs to support its own farmers.

The nearly completed NAFTA round in Washington has featured a series of aggressive demands from the U.S. that have prompted fears about whether a deal is possible.