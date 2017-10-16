Running out of gas leads to gun and drug charges against London, Ont., man
A
A
Share via Email
THAMES CENTRE, Ont. — A man who ran out of gas on Highway 401 in southwestern Ontario is facing charges after police seized cocaine and a loaded handgun.
Provincial police say an officer responded to a report of man walking on the highway median in the London, Ont., area last Wednesday.
They say the officer didn't initially see the pedestrian, but located a car that appeared to be broken down in the vicinity.
The officer later saw a man carrying a gasoline container cross six lanes of live traffic and walk toward the vehicle.
OPP say the officer seized a loaded semi-automatic handgun and cocaine.
A 24-year-old London man faces charges that include five weapons-related counts, cocaine possession and walking on a controlled-access highway.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'Deeply saddened:' Student at Charles P. Allen High School in Bedford killed in car crash
-
New mother who lost limbs to flesh-eating disease sues Halifax hospital
-
Drugs at 4 months. Sexual abuse as a child. Now he fights to keep the monster inside
-
Toronto's teenage ‘Dr. Kitty’ arrested after allegedly botching unlicensed cosmetic surgery