Two boys hurt on jumping pad at corn maze in Grande Prairie, Alta.

GRANDE PRAIRIE, Alta. — A father of two boys says his sons were injured when a gust of wind blew over a jumping pad at a corn maze near Grande Prairie, Alta., on Sunday.

The parent says in a Facebook post that one of the boys had to be flown to hospital in Edmonton.

He says two fractures in his son's jaw are pushing against his ear canal, and it was first thought he might need surgery, but it's now believed that might be avoidable.

He says the other son has cuts on the inside of his lips and some other bumps and bruises.

The Facebook post says about 10 children in all were involved.

Alberta Health Services says six patients were taken to hospital in stable condition, and one other person was in serious, but stable condition.

The corn maze operators have posted an apology on their own Facebook page.