Body pulled from Ottawa River behind prime minister's official residence
Ottawa police say a body has been pulled from the Ottawa River behind the prime minister's official residence.
Const. Chuck Benoit says fire crews assisted as a police dive team recovered a body from the water behind 24 Sussex Drive on Tuesday morning.
Benoit says the body was spotted by a passerby.
He says police are not releasing the age or gender of the person.
The coroner has been called in to investigate.
