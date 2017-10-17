Father of slain Quebec officer Thierry LeRoux asking feds for stricter gun rules

MONTREAL — The father of a slain Quebec police officer wants to see the federal government tighten restrictions on who can have weapons.

Michel LeRoux says he wrote to Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale this week about his son Thierry, who was shot to death in February 2016.

The rookie officer had been on the job for just six months with the Lac-Simon police department serving the Algonquin community in northwestern Quebec.

Michel LeRoux said in an interview authorities told him the man who killed his son had his weapons taken away months before the shooting after being hospitalized.

He claims they were subsequently ordered returned — delivered by Thierry Leroux himself — despite a history of suicidal behaviour.

In his letter to Goodale, he is asking for tougher controls to prevent those with violent, threatening or suicidal tendencies from having access to weapons.

LeRoux says he was prompted to act after being disappointed with a coroner's report released last month into his son's slaying.