Warrant issued for alleged fraudster who claimed he was hurt by barbed wire

COCHRANE, Alta. — An arrest warrant has been issued for a cyclist facing fraud charges after saying he was severely injured by barbed wire strung across a trail for mountain bikes.

Alberta Justice said Stelianos Psaroudakis did not show up for a court appearance Tuesday.

Psaroudakis said he was clotheslined by barbed wire while cycling west of Calgary in July.

He shared photos of a red gash across his neck and started an online fundraising campaign to cover his medical bills and a new bike.

He raised $850 before the campaign was taken down.

Psaroudakis is facing fraud and public mischief charges.