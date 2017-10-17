Warrant issued for alleged fraudster who claimed he was hurt by barbed wire
A
A
Share via Email
COCHRANE, Alta. — An arrest warrant has been issued for a cyclist facing fraud charges after saying he was severely injured by barbed wire strung across a trail for mountain bikes.
Alberta Justice said Stelianos Psaroudakis did not show up for a court appearance Tuesday.
Psaroudakis said he was clotheslined by barbed wire while cycling west of Calgary in July.
He shared photos of a red gash across his neck and started an online fundraising campaign to cover his medical bills and a new bike.
He raised $850 before the campaign was taken down.
Psaroudakis is facing fraud and public mischief charges.
Alberta RCMP say Psaroudakis did injure himself on a barbed wire fence, but they say he was riding an ATV on a friend's property at the time.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Ex-hostage Joshua Boyle explains why he and his wife had kids in Taliban captivity
-
Trump lied about Obama in another wild news conference. Then he did the unexpected: Dale
-
-
Investigative journalist killed minutes after blog post critical of Maltese government officials