Wind-whipped grass fire: Emergency alerts in southern Alberta, Saskatchewan

MEDICINE HAT, Alta. — Residents in a southwestern Saskatchewan town and rural municipality are being ordered to leave immediately because of a grass fire being driven towards their homes by strong winds.

SaskAlert says a wildfire has the potential to cause serious problems in the town of Burstall and the southern part of the RM of Deerforks.

The hamlet of Hilda, across the boundary in Alberta about 50 kilometres northeast of Medicine Hat, has also been told to prepare for possible evacuation.

The RCMP have shut down Highway 41 in both directions due to poor visibility caused by smoke and people are being warned to avoid the area.

The fire is rapidly spreading in a northeasterly direction as a result of prevailing winds.

Another alert is in effect for the Crowsnest Pass in Alberta's southwest where an out-of-control wildfire is quickly moving towards the town of Coleman.

The Alberta Emergency Management Agency says everyone in Coleman should be prepared to leave on short notice, and an evacuation of Willow Drive has already by ordered.

The agency says Highway 3 westbound from Coleman has been barricaded by police and caution should be used when travelling due to heavy smoke.