A list of ammonia leaks at arenas in Canada

Three people have died in Fernie, B.C., after a possible ammonia leak at an arena in the community. Here is a list of ammonia leaks at other Canadian arenas:

April 2017: Three employees of an arena in Pownal, P.E.I. were sent to hospital after a leak caused by a faulty valve. No one was seriously hurt.

January 2016: A leak in the ice-cooling system prompted the evacuation of the Jean-Paul Sabourin Arena in Gatineau, Que. No one was injured.

September 2011: Two people were sent to hospital after a leak at what was then called the Scotiabank Place arena in Ottawa. The building was evacuated and no one sustained lasting injuries.

May 2010: A leak at an arena in Fenelon Falls, Ont., forced an evacuation of the surrounding neighbourhood. About 20 homes were evacuated for a few hours, but no one was injured.

February 2010: A leak at the Kings Arrow arena in Oromocto, N.B., sent three employees to hospital, but all were released unharmed

July 1999: Officials evacuated the arena at the University of Western Ontario in London, Ont. About 100 children taking summer programs at the university had to leave the building. No injuries were reported.

August 1997: Officials blamed vandals for damaging a valve at an arena in Saint John, N.B. The resulting leak forced police to evacuate the area, including about 50 residents from a nearby seniors home. One rink employee received minor injuries.

June 1996: An ammonia leak at an arena next to Edmonton's South Side Recreation Centre prompted an evacuation of the building. About 31 people were sent to hospital.

November 1995: A school outing took a dangerous turn when a valve on an ice cooling system came loose at a Toronto arena. An employee sustained second-degree burns and dozens of children from a local school were sent to hospital as a precaution. None of the students were injured.