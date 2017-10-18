Driver ejected from motorhome in Highway 17 collision that injured 5
SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Police in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., say an investigation continues into a collision involving a motorhome and two pickup trucks that left five people injured.
Investigators say last Thursday's crash on Highway 17 began when the westbound motorhome — driven by an 85-year-old Indiana man — crossed into the eastbound lanes.
They say it struck the driver's side of a white pickup, ejecting the driver of the motorhome.
It then collided with the front end of a black pickup that was making a turn.
Police say a passenger in the motorhome was able to bring the vehicle back under control and bring it to a stop in the westbound lane.
They say a man and a woman had to be extricated from the white pickup.