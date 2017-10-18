Kingston, Ont., man, 75, accused of sexually assaulting adult granddaughter

KINGSTON, Ont. — A 75-year-old Kingston, Ont., man is facing charges following allegations he sexually assaulted his adult granddaughter.

Police say they began investigating on Oct. 7 after receiving a report alleging a sexual assault occurred in late August.

Investigators say the alleged incident occurred while the woman was living with her grandparents.

They say the man is accused of sexually assaulting the woman twice on one day and attempting to stop her from leaving a room.