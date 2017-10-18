News / Canada

Ottawa man, 40, facing charges in child porn investigation

OTTAWA — An Ottawa man is facing child pornography charges after police seized digital devices from a home.

Police say one of their investigators identified an IP address that was sharing files of prepubescent children being sexually abused.

They say a search led to the discovery of thousands of child pornography images and videos.

A 40-year-old man is charged with making child pornography available, possession of child pornography and accessing child pornography.

He is due in court today.

