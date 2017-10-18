QuickQuotes on Quebec's religious neurality law

MONTREAL — The Quebec national assembly passed a religious neutrality bill Wednesday that will oblige citizens to uncover their faces while giving and receiving state services. Some quotes on the law:

"The principle to which I think a vast majority of Canadians by the way, not only Quebecers, would agree upon is that public services should be given and received with an open face. I speak to you, you speak to me. I see your face. You see mine. As simple as that." — Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard.

"We respect people's right to express their religious beliefs and we disagree with the law Quebec has brought in and we will never introduce such a law in Ontario." — Ontario Attorney General Yasir Naqvi.

"This is imposing on women a certain way of dressing or not dressing and I find that is against their rights." Liberal MP Alexandra Mendes, who is from Quebec.

"Listen, as an elected official from Quebec, as a Quebec woman and also as a feminist, I will never tell another woman how to dress." — Revenue Minister Diane Lebouthillier.

