Statistics Canada says Manufacturing sales climbed higher in August
OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales rose 1.6 per cent to $53.5 billion in August, their first move higher after two consecutive monthly declines.
The agency says the increase was mainly attributable to higher sales in the transportation equipment and petroleum and coal product industries.
Sales were up in eight of the 21 industries, representing two-thirds of the manufacturing sector.
Transportation equipment sales climbed 8.2 per cent to $10.4 billion, powered by gains in the motor vehicle and motor vehicle parts industries.
Petroleum and coal product sales increased 3.2 per cent to $4.8 billion.
Sales volume in the manufacturing sector was up 1.2 per cent in August.
