Accused killer breaks self-imposed silence, has questions for victim's sister

OTTAWA — The man accused of murdering three women in a rampage in the Ottawa Valley two years ago has broken his self-imposed courtroom silence as the sister of one of the victims testifies.

Sixty-year-old Basil Borutski faces three charges of first degree murder in the deaths of Carol Culleton, 66, Anastasia Kuzyk, 36, and Nathalie Warmerdam, 48, who were all former friends and girlfriends.

He is representing himself, but until this week had refused to participate in the trial, ignoring the judge and asking no questions of any witnesses.

On Wednesday he surprised the courtroom by rapping on the glass of the prisoner's box and demanding a pencil, which he then used to take notes.

After Kuzyk's sister, Eva, testified about being in her sister's house the morning Anastasia was shot, Borutski rapped on the glass again and held up several pages of notes.